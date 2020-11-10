Exclusive: TVS Jupiter 110 Steel Wheels Variant Launching Soon

The Jupiter is the highest-selling scooter for TVS and it will receive a new entry-level variant soon in India with features such as halogen headlamp and sheet metal wheels

In recent years, the prices of the two-wheelers have substantially increased due to regulatory measures and taxation laws in place. Pricing a product competitively has become more challenging than ever but the manufacturers are pushing boundaries to take advantage of the existing scenarios. The automotive industry is certainly making a recovery in recent months and trying to make the most out of the festive season.

In recent weeks, we have seen limited editions, new variants or even brand new models from two-wheeler producers to take advantage of the positive buying sentiments among buyers in these auspicious times. TVS Motor Company introduced the superhero-themed editions of the Ntorq while the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gained three riding modes, adjustable front suspension and adjustable levers.

In an exclusive report, we can reveal that TVS is woking on launching a new base variant for its most popular scooter in the country, the Jupiter. It will be entering the showrooms soon and will be offered in two colour schemes namely Metallic Silver and Metallic T Grey. Currently, the BSVI version of the TVS Jupiter is priced just under Rs. 64,000 for the entry-level variant and it goes up to nearly Rs. 80,000 for the Classic grade (ex-showroom).

The new base variant will have features such as halogen headlamp and sheet metal wheels and it will likely be priced lower down. With no mechanical changes, it will derive power form a 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output 7.9 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm. It is connected to a CVT automatic gearbox.

TVS launched the BSVI compliant Jupiter in the domestic market towards the closure of November 2019 and it comes with ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology, which helps in returning 15 per cent higher fuel economy compared to the previous model.

The upcoming base variant of the Jupiter will have drum brake setup up front and rear. The Jupiter competes against Honda Activa 6G, Hero Maestro Edge, Hero Destini 125, Suzuki Access 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125.