Toyota Yaris Facelift With Dual Tone Colour Launch Soon, Pics Leaked

While the low sales of the Toyota Yaris have pushed the carmaker into offering huge discounts, it will soon come up with a facelift to give the C2-segment sedan another chance

It is no secret that the Toyota Yaris, the company’s Honda City and Maruti Ciaz rival, has pretty much failed to tickle the sales bud of the car buyers in the C2-segment of the market. The low demand has even pushed the carmaker into offering some lucrative discounts but so far, none of them seems to have worked.

Recently, there were reports that TKM is close to giving up on its C2-segment contender and would instead start selling a re-badged Maruti Ciaz to find some traction in this segment. While these rumours might actually turn into reality in the long run, the carmaker is certainly far from giving up on the Yaris.

The Toyota Yaris will soon receive a mild facelift that will be aimed at making the sedan more upmarket. For starters, the sedan will receive a dual-tone roof that will jazz up the exterior look of the vehicle. In addition, it will even get diamond-cut alloy wheels for a more premium experience.

Even the interior will see a number of improvements. The cabin will get leatherette seat upholstery, while the rear seat will get reworked bolstering for additional comfort. This is not all as the car will even receive Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility for its touchscreen infotainment unit.

The specifications, however, will remain unchanged. The Toyota Yaris has been on sale with a single engine option, which is a 1.5-litre petrol motor that outputs a maximum power of 108 PS and a peak torque of 140 NM. The sedan is available in four trims – J, G, V and VX. All the grades are available with 6-speed manual and CVT options.

Moreover, all the variants are on sale with a pretty comprehensive safety package. The car gets disc brakes on both the axles, while all trim levels come with ABS, EBD< dual-front airbags, TPMS, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, Reverse Parking Sensors, Traction Control and ISOFIX mounts.