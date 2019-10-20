Exclusive: Royal Enfield Updates Interceptor 650, GT650 With Clear Lens Headlight

Both the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have received clear lens headlamp setup in India, to get reflectors on front forks soon

In an exclusive report, we can reveal that Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have gained some minor updates to improve safety and visibility. All the 650 cc motorcycles manufactured after October 1, 2019 have the clear lens headlight for India.

Royal Enfield has been going through tough times through 2019 due to the consistent drop of sales volume. The best-selling Classic 350 could not garner as many volume sales as it used to resulting in huge overall sales de-growth for the Indian manufacturer every month. The Bullet and Thunderbird, as well as other Classic models, are reeling under a rough patch.

However, the sales figures of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have been increasing steadily leading to other manufacturers like Honda pondering heavily localised high capacity motorcycles, especially in the middleweight space. Royal Enfield in response could expand its reach by introducing more motorcycles based on the 650 cc platform.

The Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird series are subjected to a major overhaul as evident from the test mules and the new range could be introduced before the implementation of BSVI emission standards from April 2020. They will more likely be subjected to mechanical changes mainly on the engine side while the fit and finish could also be improved to appease new customers.

The homegrown two-wheeler maker launched the 650 Twins less than a year ago and they have been making strong statements against their premium counterparts with highly desirable price tags. The Interceptor 650 is priced just over 2.50 lakh while the Continental GT 650 with a modern cafe racer stance costs Rs. 2.66 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Interceptor 650 has a relaxed riding position and less aggressive rider’s triangle meaning that it is the go-to option for people wanting to do the distance. Both are powered by a 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected engine with 270-degree firing order. It produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm and is mated to a six-speed transmission with slip assist clutch as standard.