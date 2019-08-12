We have got exclusive info on the planned price hike on the Royal Enfield 650 Twins that may increase from 3rd week of this month

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins including the Continental GT and Interceptor are the biggest capacity motorcycles from the Indian cruiser motorcycle manufacturer and the most affordable mid-capacity motorcycles in India too. The duo has grabbed everyone’s attention, right from the domestic market to the U.S. market where they made the global debut.

We have now learned that Royal Enfield likely to hike the prices of the 650 Twins by atleast Rs 5,000- Rs 10,000 for the domestic market. Royal Enfield is yet to make any announcements on the same. It’s highly unlikely that the price hike will dent the sales of the 650 Twins as the duo is already outselling bikes like Bajaj Dominar, KTM 390 and other 400cc motorcycles. Recently the duo sold more than 2000 units in a single month since launch, back in November 2018.

Both the Royal Enfield 650 Twins are powered by the same a 648 cc parallel-twin cylinder, air-cooled fuel-injected engine with 47 bhp of power at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm linked to a six-speed transmission. The 650 Twins are also the first Royal Enfield motorcycles to get a slipper clutch.

As for the mechanicals, the braking duties are performed by twin-piston Bybre callipers 320 mm disc at the front and 240 mm disc at the rear. There’s also a dual-channel ABS braking system and 41 mm telescopic suspension at the front and dual-suspension at the rear.

As for the price, the Royal Enfield Continental GT is priced lower than the Interceptor at Rs 2.51 Lakh, while the latter is priced at Rs 2.66 Lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).