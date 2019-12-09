Exclusive: BS6 RE Classic 350 In New Colours With Alloy Wheels Launching Soon

Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be receiving BS6 engine, new colours and factory fitted alloy wheels with enhanced visual appeal

In an exclusive report, we can reveal that the brand’s top-selling Classic 350 will be getting big updates soon. RE is all set to introduce BS6 engine in the current-gen 350cc lineup with the inclusion of fuel injection technology. The company is also introducing two new colours in the 350cc Classic series with the factory fitted alloy wheels.

The Gunmetal Grey version of the Classic 350 will get factory-fitted alloy wheels while the Stealth Black will be introduced as a new colour option in 350 cc motorcycle and it has been only available in 500 Classic series. The Stealth Black 350 will also be fitted with alloy wheels from the factory along with some sticker updates. It will get tank stripes, Royal Enfield logo on the fuel tank and centre cowl in red colour. The third new colour in Classic 350 will be the Chrome but it will be launched with the spoke wheels only.

Thus, only two paint schemes are getting factory-fitted alloy wheels. Recently, Royal Enfield introduced an online configurator allowing users to customise their preferred motorcycles within the lineup. The configurator helps in showing how the final personalised product will look like with the factory-fitted accessories.

A whole host of accessories are being offered such as panniers, engine guards, different seats and of course alloy wheels and 16 different exhausts. All the genuine accessories get warranty for two years as the ‘Make Your Own’ initiative is targeted at 141 stores across 6 cities in the initial stage. It is applicable for the latest Classic 350 that was introduced with two new paint schemes – Mercury Silver and Pure Black.

Royal Enfield is a no exception to the massive sales slump being faced by the Indian two-wheeler industry as the brand’s highly popular Classic 350 could not replicate the numbers it did in 2018 in most of the months. It must be noted that in response to increased competition and growing customer requirements for premium features, Royal Enfield is working on the next-generation versions of its trio.

The Classic 350, in particular, has played a significant part in the homegrown manufacturer’s monthly sales volume and its 2020 version will be powered by an all-new powertrain.

The updates should ensure improved ride quality and comfortability. The 2020 Royal Enfield Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird range of motorcycles could be rolled out into the Indian market in the later parts of 2020 and we can expect improvements in fit and finish as well as reduced vibration levels.

Currently, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced from Rs. 1.46 lakh onwards and it goes up to Rs. 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the Classic 500 costs between Rs. 2.02 lakh and Rs. 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 500 cc range will be discontinued ahead of the BSVI implementation from April 2020 and thus the Stealth Black and other colours are making their way into the Classic 350’s lineup.