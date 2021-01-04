Exclusive: Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser Spied Undisguised Revealing Key Details

Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser is expected to go on sale in the second half of 2021 and it could be priced in a more premium manner compared to the 650 Twins

We showed you first undisguised pictures of the upcoming Royal Enfield cruiser based on the 650 cc platform that has already spawned two successful motorcycles – the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. Both of them have helped RE in establishing itself amongst the elite premium brands globally and are well received for their no-frills attitude and a delightful powertrain.

As Royal Enfield already has the classic styled tourer and a cafe racer, it only makes sense to bring up a cruiser at the top of the range and it will be part of a product offensive the brand has committed to over the next few years as the next generation Classic 350 and Hunter/Interceptor 350 are expected during the course of this calendar year.

The latest set of spy images shows a number of unique details of the Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser. It has bulky proportions that will aid in setting it apart from the existing 650 Twins and thus it could be priced in a more premium price point at well over Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom). It comprises of RE-first upside down front forks, ventilated disc brakes, multi-spoke black alloy wheels, tall windscreen, round shaped headlamp (with LED DRL expected), circular turn indicators at front and rear, teardrop shaped fuel tank and round shaped rear view mirrors.

It does share parts with the 650 Twins to reduce the production costs and some of the other highlights are split seat setup that appear to be well cushioned, upright riding position, twin rear shocks, and the Tripper Navigation system debuted in the Meteor 350 could also be part of the package. It could have longer wheelbase than the Interceptor and Conti and therefore more composed riding behaviours can be expected.

You could also notice the wide handlebar setup, circular LED tail lamp, dual exhaust pipes, analogue/digital instrumentation, supposed 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. As for the performance, the same 648 cc parallel twin cylinder engine with 270-degree firing order could be utilised. It produces a maximum power output of 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission with slipper clutch as a standard fitment.

In addition, dual-channel ABS system, multiple mono- and two-tone colour schemes, a range of accessories, etc could be available for the 650 Cruiser. Since the test prototype is almost production ready, we expect the motorcycle to reach showrooms in the second half of this year.