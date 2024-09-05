Exclusive: Ola Electric Three-Wheeler Spied For The First Time

Ola could launch its first electric three-wheeler in India soon as the test mule appears to be in a close-to-production state

Ola Electric has been on a roll lately as the expansion of the S1 series has really helped in adhering to a large band of audiences. Resultantly, the brand dominates the electric two-wheeler sales in India by capturing over three-fourths of the total market share. The brand’s intentions to expand into other modes of electrified transportation are more than evident too.

Before the IPO, it was reported that the Hosur-based manufacturer had halted the development of its zero-emission passenger car to concentrate more on its two-wheeler lineup. On Independence Day, as expected, Ola announced its production-spec electric motorcycles along with their technical details and availability and the claimed numbers were subjected to plenty of discussions.

Ola looks to be stepping into a new realm of electrification as its first electric three-wheeler has been spotted testing. It comes on the back of the electric 3W market becoming more regulated as stricter battery safety regulations are being enforced, coupled with a reduction in government subsidies. Currently, Mahindra heads the sales standings in this particular segment and over 63,000 units were sold in July 2024, according to data from FADA.

What is more interesting is that the Ola electric three-wheeler looks close to production. Up front, the twin vertical LED headlamps surrounded by rectangular DRLs can be clearly seen along with a raked windshield that angles inwards, rectangular LED tail lamps mounted on the bumper, new design for the wheels, prominent fenders, rearview mirrors mounted on separate stalks, a boxy rear end and a near-flat canvas roofline.

Brands such as Mahindra and Kinetic are banking big on the electric three-wheeler segment over the next few years with hefty investments. Ola appears to be preparing to join the party sooner rather than later. In India, three-wheelers are crucial for both passenger and cargo transport, bridging last-mile connectivity gaps.

Electrification in this segment has accelerated rapidly, proving highly cost-effective for drivers as well as owners. Ola may look to tap into the underlying potential of this category and it will be fascinating to see how the competition evolves.