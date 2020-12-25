Exclusive: Nissan Magnite Deliveries Begin In India

The Nissan Magnite is the most affordable sub-4-meter SUV in India, and its popularity among buyers seems to be soaring

Nissan India entered the sub-4-metre SUV segment earlier this month, with the launch of the Magnite. The manufacturer has bet all its chips on it, and as per the initial buyers’ response, it surely seems like this vehicle can breathe new life into the brand. The Magnite’s arrival in India seems to be on a fast-forward pace, with no time wasted between development and manufacturing!

The vehicle was first unveiled in concept form earlier this year, back in July, and the production-spec vehicle debuted in October. On December 2nd, the vehicle was officially launched, and in just 15 days, the company received over 15,000 bookings for it, pushing the waiting period to almost 6 months for select variants.

Now, deliveries of the vehicle have commenced in India. Some dealerships have also stated that they are planning to stock up on a lot of units, due to the huge demand. Considering that the introductory price of Rs. 4.99 lakh to Rs. 9.97 lakh will only remain valid till December 31st, the booking figures are sure to increase till then.

The Nissan Magnite is available with two petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. The former is capable of developing a maximum power of 71 HP and 96 Nm, which the latter can generate 99 HP and 160 Nm (152 Nm with CVT). A 5-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard, and the turbocharged engine also gets the options for a CVT.

The SUV gets a few segment-first features, like wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple Carplay, along with 360-degree camera. Other premium features include LED headlamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 7-inch TFT instrument console, cruise control, and Nissan Connect (with 50+ connected car features).

The interior and exterior styling of the Nissan Magnite is just as impressive as its equipment list, and the vehicle has a decent amount of space on offer. In the Indian market, it competes against the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and Mahindra XUV300.