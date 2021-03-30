Exclusive: New-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 Details Leaked

New-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 will likely go on sale in the coming months and is based on a new platform with a revised. 349 cc engine, launch expected in June

Royal Enfield has been testing the new generation Classic 350 over a long period of time and it will likely go on sale in the coming months. The Classic 350 is the best-selling motorcycle within the brand’s stable every month and is getting a big upgrade mainly on the mechanical side. Here we give you some exclusive information about the upcoming retro motorcycle.

Ditching the single downtube frame, the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be underpinned by a twin downtube spine frame debuted in the Meteor 350 in November 2020. Basically, the upcoming range of RE 350s will use the J1D architecture, which has proven its better handling and dynamic characteristics in the Thunderbird replacement already.

Besides the new dual cradle chassis, the new-gen Classic 350 looks to be equipped with 300 mm front disc brake with twin piston floating callipers and 270 mm rear disc brake with single piston floating calliper. RE will offer a dual-channel ABS system and it should aid in better safety combined with a more composed chassis.

As for the tyres, the leaked images suggest that 90/90 19-inch front spoked wheel and 110/90 18-inch rear spoked wheel with tubed tyres will be employed. Otherwise, 90/90 19-inch front alloy wheel and 120/80 18-inch rear alloy wheel with tubeless rubber could be had as an option.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be suspended on 35 mm telescopic front forks with 130 mm travel and twin gas charged shock absorbers with five-step preload adjustability and 80 mm travel will be used. As for the design, the homegrown manufacturer has carried forward the retro appeal with minor changes including rounded pillion seat and updated tail lamps.

It will be powered by the 349 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine found in the Meteor 350 developing a maximum power output of 19.2 horsepower and 27 Nm of peak torque. Compared to the outgoing Classic 350, the power has gone up slightly but the torque goes down by 1 Nm. It will be connected to a five-speed transmission.

The updated instrument console will feature a small digital display and a pod for the Google-powered Tipper Navigation system. The digital display will enable basic information like fuel gauge reading and perhaps odometer.