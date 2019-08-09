Most Affordable Royal Enfield ‘Bullet X’ Launching Today – Details

In a bid to revive its sales performance during the ongoing period of slowdown, the iconic Indian bike maker is about to launch the Royal Enfield Bullet X motorcycle today

As we have been saying, the Indian auto industry has been going through a period of low demand, which has led to a significant fall in the popularity of models from most four- and two-wheeler manufacturers.

Even Royal Enfield, arguably the most iconic Indian bike manufacturer, has been suffering from the low demand for most of its models. Now, however, it’s ready to make a comeback of sorts with the launch of the Royal Enfield Bullet X, its most affordable model in our market.

The new Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 is nothing but the highly awaited low-price motorcycle that has been in news for a while now. The new model will make RE accessible to a wider audience by having a lower price.

In all likelihood, the new model will likely have a starting price of roughly Rs 1.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for kick start version while the Bullet ES-X (Electric start) likely to be priced around Rs. 1.09 Lakh.

While the Royal Enfield Bullet X will be marketed as a new motorcycle range, it will be sold with the ‘Bullet’ suffix in a bid to capitalize on the great image that this brand enjoys. It may be noted that the original Royal Enfield motorcycle has made a big name for itself for its classic looks that date back to 1932 and has huge followership due to its characteristic thump.

The new motorcycle will be sold in two variants – Bullet X and Bullet ES-X. The latter will come equipped with an electric start and will be the only trim to be available with the much-loved jet black paint option. Talking about the colour palette on offer, the motorcycle will offer three options for each of the variants. While the Bullet X will be available in – Bullet Silver, Sapphire Blue, k – the Bullet ES-X 350 will be sold with Regal Red, Royal Blue and Jet Black options.

As can be seen in our exclusive images of the Royal Enfield Bullet X, the new motorcycle shares aplenty with the regular Bullet range. However, in the bright colour options, it does remind us of the Thunderbird X range. The legendary winged graphics on tank logo of Bullet X has been inspired from post-war era, while the Bullet ES-X version comes with premium 3D-badges. Overall, both the versions retain the highly loved Bullet design, whilst having a touch of freshness through the colour schemes and re-worked tank graphics.

Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet X 350 will be the same 346cc single-cylinder motor that powers other 350 models in the company’s lineup. It will offer a maximum power of 19.8 bhp and a peak torque of 28 Nm.

The motor will be fed by a carburettor. Braking will be courtesy of a disc rotor up front and a drum unit on the rear wheel. The motorcycle will come equipped with single-channel ABS. Another safety feature will be the Rear Wheel Lift-off Protection (RPL).

Royal Enfield Bullet X Specification Engine 346cc Power 19.8 PS Torque 28 NM Brakes Single-channel ABS

While the new entry-level model from Royal Enfield would be aimed at making the company’s classic range of motorcycles more accessible to the buyers, it shouldn’t be perceived as a ‘low cost’ model that lacks in one or more areas.

In fact, our sources inform us that the competitive pricing would be achieved through parts sharing with other models and minimizing the profit margins on every motorcycle sold. In all likelihood, the new model range would help the South India-based company boost its sales figures not just during the ongoing slowdown but even in the long run.

Pic Source: GS Mann