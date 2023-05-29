MG Gloster Black Storm Edition Launched At Rs. 40.29 Lakh

MG Gloster Black Storm gets a slew of cosmetic enhancements on the inside and out; no mechanical changes are likely

MG Motor India has today announced the prices of the Gloster Black Storm in the domestic market. It is priced at Rs. 40.29 lakh for six-seater diesel 2WD and it goes all the way up to Rs. 43.07 lakh for the seven-seater diesel 4WD (ex-showroom). The MG Gloster Black Storm edition comes with a host of exterior and interior enhancements to differentiate itself from the regular variant.

In addition, it stays in line with the trend of black-themed special editions which we have seen coming quite often in recent years. The images give away all the cosmetic updates as the MG Gloster Black Storm is painted in a black body colour known as Metal Black. Complementing the exterior shade are the red accents found in a lot of places across the body.

Red finishes can be noted on the front and rear skid plates that are also done up in black colour, door panels and outside rearview mirrors. The all-black alloy wheels add to the drama but do wish red brake callipers were given to elevate its sportiness. Inside the LED headlamp cluster, the subtle red insert can also be seen.

MG Gloster Black Storm Variants Price (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) Diesel 2WD Six-Seater Rs. 40,29,800 Diesel 2WD Seven-Seater Rs. 40,29,800 Diesel 4WD Six-Seater Rs. 43,07,800 Diesel 4WD Seven-Seater Rs. 43,07,800

Other highlights in the MG Gloster Black Storm edition are the Black Storm badge grafted just behind the front fender and on the front doors while the fog lamp surrounds are also finished in black colour, standing in cohesion with the black inserts on the prominent and upright grille. You could also find the bold Gloster lettering on the tailgate in black colour.

The cabin boasts an all-black look ditching the black and tan dual-tone dashboard theme found in the standard model. It gains a premium black upholstery and contrasting red highlight across the dashboard, red-coloured ambient lighting function, red finish to the floor mats and door pads, controls on the centre console lit in red, etc.

Amidst the visual enhancements, the features list is carried over and no performance changes have been made. The 2.0L diesel mill is sold in single and twin turbo versions with the former developing around 161 PS and 373 Nm, and the latter kicking out 215 PS and 478 Nm.