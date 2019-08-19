Exclusive: Maruti XL6 Spotted At Dealership, Exterior & Interior Completely Revealed

Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on August 21 and has second-row captain seat arrangement with added premium features

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is all primed to launch the XL6 in the domestic market on August 21 despite the massive sales slowdown plaguing the automotive industry. Despite the big negative sales growths endured by even the best-selling Maruti Suzuki models, the Ertiga stood tall by posting decent numbers.

In July 2019, Maruti Suzuki sold 9,222 units of the Ertiga with YoY volume increase of 94 per cent and to capitalise on its popularity a brand new derivate is coming up in less than a week. The XL6 has clear cosmetic changes over the regular Ertiga and it will be retailed only through the Nexa premium dealerships.

The latest set of spy images taken at a dealership gives you a comprehensive look into the exterior and interior of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 that we exclusively revealed a few weeks back. To make it stand out from the standard MPV, Maruti Suzuki has completely revised the front fascia with design updates.

It comes equipped with a restyled grille and new LED headlamps that are sharper (instead of projectors), integrated LED Daytime Running Lights twin-slat horizontal element with Suzuki badge, redesigned front bumper with the addition of skid plates probably enabling more ground clearance and rectangular fog lamp housing.

Other notable cosmetic changes are black cladding on wheel arches, black alloy wheels, rear end having XL6 badge, black tailgate and skid plate. The XL6 will be sold in multiple colours including Dignity Brown and Nexa Blue.

As for the interior, it gets a dual-tone black and beige theme, black dashboard, darker wooden trim, silver accents, leather seat upholstery and an exclusive middle-row captain seat arrangement.

Right in the middle, a seven-inch Smartplay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay resides and it is accompanied by automatic climate control, power windows and a detailed multi-info display.

The XL6 will be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder smart hybrid petrol engine with BSVI compliance. It develops 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual as standard and four-speed torque converter AT as optional.