Exclusive: Maruti Swift To Get 1.2L DualJet SHVS Petrol Engine Soon

Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to use the same 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with SHVS technology developing 89 bhp in the Baleno

Maruti Suzuki has the Swift as one of its highly popular models in the Indian market and it has been around for fifteen years. The latest generation Swift debuted back at the 2018 Auto Expo with a thoroughly overhauled exterior and interior based on the global fourth-generation Swift.

Underpinned by the Heartect platform, the Swift continued to use the proven 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre Diesel engines. However, the scenario changes when the manufacturers approached the more stringent BSVI deadline of March 31, 2020. Being the first mover in the transition towards BSVI norms, Maruti Suzuki began updating its lineup right from the beginning of the last Financial Year.

Resultantly, the 1.3-litre DDiS Fiat-sourced unit that was in the business for so long with frugality being the key had to be discontinued. Currently, the Swift is available in LXI, VXI, VXI AMT, ZXI, ZXI AMT, ZXI PLUS and ZXI PLUS AMT trims and is priced between Rs. 5.19 lakh and Rs. 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered only with the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, DOHC, VVT petrol engine.

The BSVI compliant unit develops a maximum power output of 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,200 rpm. It is paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox. And now as per our source, the Swift is expected to get a new 1.2-litre DualJet engine that debuted in the Baleno, marking the first time the hatchback gains a smart hybrid technology in India.

The tech comprises of Lithium-ion battery for bettered fuel economy and the engine has higher thermal efficiency and reduced friction due to the DualJet. The SHVS technology assists during acceleration without compromising frugality while brake energy is recovered during acceleration to charge the battery for assisting torque and idle start/stop functions.

If it comes into fruition, the new engine will make the Swift more powerful as well. It kicks out 89 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm. While the Baleno has ARAI-certified fuel economy of 23.87 kmpl, the Swift could become more frugal compared to the regular 1.2-litre petrol engine as well. The launch is expected in the coming months.