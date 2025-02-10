Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Working On New Premium Sub-4M SUV

Maruti Suzuki is set to shake up the sub-4M SUV segment with a premium, feature-rich model boasting hybrid technology

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, is gearing up to introduce an all-new premium sub-4-metre SUV in the country. Despite having two successful offerings in this space—the Brezza and the Fronx—the brand is looking to capitalize on the rising demand for compact SUVs. The new SUV is expected to be launched around the festive season of 2025 and will likely offer a more premium styling and advanced features compared to its existing counterparts.

What sets this upcoming SUV apart is its expected design inspiration from the Grand Vitara. Maruti Suzuki could position this new model as a more sophisticated alternative, offering superior comfort, premium features, and enhanced performance. While Brezza caters to traditional SUV buyers and Fronx appeals to crossover enthusiasts, this new model will likely be positioned as a feature-loaded premium SUV, challenging the competition head-on.

A major highlight of this sub-4-metre SUV could be its strong hybrid powertrain, potentially making it the first of its kind in its segment. This move aligns with Maruti Suzuki’s strategy to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions while catering to the growing preference for hybrid vehicles among Indian consumers.

Unlike the Grand Vitara, which is retailed through Nexa dealerships, this new SUV is expected to be sold via Maruti’s Arena network, ensuring a wider reach and accessibility for buyers. This positioning hints at Maruti’s aggressive approach to making premium features and hybrid technology more mainstream in the sub-4-metre segment.

Interestingly, this upcoming SUV could emerge as a direct competitor to the recently launched Kia Syros, which has already made a mark with its segment-first features and premium appeal. With the sub-4-metre SUV space heating up, Maruti Suzuki aims to solidify its dominance by introducing a compelling new product that blends innovation, efficiency, and practicality.

Maruti Suzuki is currently working on half a dozen upcoming cars in India, including a 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara, the Fronx Hybrid, the e.Vitara, a budget Micro SUV, and this premium sub-4m SUV. The first three models will be sold via the Nexa premium outlets, whereas the last two will be available through the Arena dealerships. This diverse lineup reflects Maruti’s commitment to catering to a broad spectrum of customers with varied preferences and budgets.

With competition rising rapidly, these new product launches packed with premium features and modern technologies create a win-win situation for potential buyers in India. By offering multiple options across different segments and price brackets, Maruti Suzuki is reinforcing its position as a market leader while meeting the evolving demands of Indian consumers.

*Pics for reference only