Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Production Starts; Launch Soon

The 1.5-litre K15B SHVS petrol engine in the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will likely produce 104.7 PS and 138 Nm torque as in other models

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the Vitara Brezza in the domestic market back in early 2016 and it has achieved tremendous success by being the most sold model in its segment. The compact SUV regularly averaged more than 12,000 units until the sales crisis hit the market so hard this year.

Coupled by the arrival of Hyundai Venue, the Vitara Brezza could not get back to its former glory but it will eventually be there judging by the sales numbers in the last two months when the five-seater regained its top status from the Venue. It was partly due to the high level of discounts that went up to Rs. 1 lakh offered in the country.

One of the key disadvantages the Vitara Brezza has over its competitors is the lack of a petrol engine. Since its market launch, the SUV is retailed only with a diesel motor. The tried and tested 1.3-litre DDiS 200 four-cylinder mill making 90 PS maximum power and 200 Nm of peak torque is mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

The powertrain does give good mileage making the SUV an irresistible offering but its tenure will soon end, as it won’t be upgraded to meet BSVI emission standards. In response to the growing competition, Maruti Suzuki is preparing a facelift for the Vitara Brezza and it will have subtle exterior updates and feature additions.

As for the exterior, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will have new bumper up front and rear, updated fog lamps, projector headlamps get integrated LED DRLs and minor front grille updates while maintaining the same boxy tradition SUV silhouette.

The spy shots indicated that the rear section will have subtle updates including horizontal wraparound LED taillights, chrome boot applique and high-mounted stop lamps. The latest SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with panoramic sunroof are expected to be made available.

The biggest update will come in the form of a BSVI compliant 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B SHVS petrol engine developing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm. It will likely be coupled with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a four-speed torque converter automatic. As per our sources, we can exclusively reveal that the petrol version’s production has started and is expected to launch soon in the market.