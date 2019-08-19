Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1.3 Diesel Hybrid Discontinued In India

After discontinuing the 1.3-litre diesel variants of the Ertiga recently, Maruti Suzuki has now axed the 1.3-litre diesel variants of the Maruti Ciaz

With the BSVI emission norms fast approaching us, many car models, particularly, their diesel variants, will be taken off the shelves. This will be due to the high investment required to upgrade them being unjustifiable. In line with this, many Indian cars that come with the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel engine will be pulled off the shelves.

Recently, the 1.3-litre diesel variant of the second-gen Maruti Ertiga, which was available with the same Fiat-sourced oil-burner, got discontinued. The company has decided to replace all the 1.3-litre-oil-burner-equipped variants of the MPV with new models powered by the in-house-developed 1.5-litre diesel motor.

After this development, the company has now even discontinued of the 1.3-litre diesel variants of the Maruti Ciaz and plans on replacing them with 1.5-litre diesel models. With this, both the Ertiga and the Ciaz will be now available only with 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine variants.

The Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel engine has been available on Maruti models since a long time now. It debuted on the first-gen Swift and was quick to make it to other models, including the first-gen Dzire, Ritz, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ignis, Baleno and Ciaz. The 1.3-litre motor has been available in two power tunes – a 75 hp-190 Nm unit that features a fixed geometry turbocharger and 90 hp-200 Nm unit that comes with a variable geometry turbocharger.

The in-house-developed 1.5-litre diesel motor, on the other hand, belts out a maximum power of 95 hp and a peak torque of 225 Nm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. While this oil-burner is currently available in a BSIV-compliant state, it will be upgraded to meet the BSVI emission norms before they officially roll out on April 1, 2020.

After having discontinued the 1.3-litre diesel unit in the Ciaz, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is now expected to replace the 1.3-litre diesel engine variants of the S-Cross and the Brezza with new models equipped with the in-house-developed 1.5-litre oil-burner.