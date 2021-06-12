Exclusive: Maruti Ertiga ZXi Variant To Get CNG Option Soon

Maruti Suzuki is planning to add another CNG variant in the Ertiga range, and it will continue to use the 1.5-litre petrol engine

Maruti Ertiga is the highest-selling MPV in the Indian market currently. As per our sources, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer is now planning to expand the Ertiga range, by adding a CNG option to the ZXi trim level. Currently, the Ertiga gets the option for CNG kit only on the VXi trim.

Apart from the addition of the CNG option, the ZXi trim of the Ertiga is also expected to get a few minor changes to the equipment list. Currently, the Ertiga ZXi offers features like a 2-DIN audio system, all power windows, automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, manual driver height adjustment, etc.

Since the discontinuation of its diesel engines last year, Maruti Suzuki has been focusing heavily on CNG technology. Last fiscal year (FY2020-21), the Indo-Japanese carmaker achieved its highest-ever sales figure for CNG-powered vehicles – 1.57 lakh units. Not only is it a more pocket-friendly fuel, but is more environment-friendly as well compared to petrol and diesel.

Maruti Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, capable of generating a maximum power of 105 PS and a peak torque of 138 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The petrol variants get a mild-hybrid system as standard, which helps improve fuel efficiency.

The CNG variant is rated at 92 PS and 122 Nm, when running on natural gas, and it only comes with the manual transmission option. It misses out on the mild-hybrid system as well, but with the low running costs of CNG vehicles, that feature isn’t missed here. Also, the 1.5-litre DDiS diesel may return in a BS6-compliant form in the near future.

Maruti Ertiga is currently priced from Rs. 7.81 lakh to Rs. 10.59 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and its closest rivals are Renault Triber, Mahindra Bolero, and even Maruti XL6. Also, Toyota is planning to launch a rebadged version of the Ertiga in the Indian market, expectedly sometime during this calendar year with subtle exterior changes and same powertrain option.