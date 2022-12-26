Exclusive: Mahindra Scorpio N Gets New Features; 5 Variants Launched

Mahindra Scorpio N gets two petrol and three diesel variants with a couple of added features

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the Scorpio N by the end of June 2022 and it has been well received amongst customers. It is so popular that the waiting period for some variants stands at up to 24 months. In an exclusive report, we can reveal that Mahindra has added five new variants – two petrol and three diesel – in the Scorpio N’s stable with new features.

They are Z2 G MT E, Z2 D MT E, Z4 G MT E, Z4 D MT E and Z4 D MT 4WD E. Since the Z2 and Z4 are the entry- and mid-level variants, customers on a tight budget now have more options to choose. The Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 G MT E is priced at Rs. 12.49 lakh, Scorpio N Z2 D MT E at Rs. 12.99 lakh, Scorpio N Z4 G MT E at Rs. 13.99 lakh, Scorpio N Z4 D MT E at Rs. 14.49 lakh and Scorpio N Z4 D MT 4WD E at Rs. 16.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Z2 base variant of the Mahindra Scorpio N offers features such as halogen lamps, 16-inch steel wheels, electrically powered steering wheel on the petrol trim, power windows, tumble function for second and third rows, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering wheel with mounted controls and USB charger at the front.

Mahindra Scorpio N New Variants Price (Ex-Showroom, Pune) 1. Scorpio N Z2 G MT E Rs. 12.49 lakh 2. Scorpio N Z2 D MT E Rs. 12.99 lakh 3. Scorpio N Z4 G MT E Rs. 13.99 lakh 4. Scorpio N Z4 D MT E Rs. 14.49 lakh 5. Scorpio N Z4 D MT 4WD E Rs. 16.94 lakh

The new Scorpio N Z2 G MT E (petrol) and Z2 D MT E (diesel) variants now gain ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and Hill Hold Assist. The Z4 six-speed torque converter automatic transmission equipped variants already offer ESC and HHA but now the six-speed manual transmission equipped petrol and diesel variants receive these two features.

Some of the equipment highlights in the Z4 grade are cooled glove box, air conditioning module for the middle row, height adjustable driver seat with lumbar support, cruise control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, second row USB charger, electrically adjustable Outside Rear View Mirrors, etc.

With no performance changes, the 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel and the 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion petrol engines are used.