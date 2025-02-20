Exclusive: Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition Launch Soon

The Mahindra Scorpio N Napoli Black Edition is based on the top-end grade and is expected to launch soon in India

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the Scorpio N in June 2022 and over the last nearly three years it has certainly been a force to reckon with in the midsize SUV segment. The Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic have combined to record impressive sales volumes every month. The former is currently priced between Rs. 13.99 lakh and Rs. 22.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).

Available in an expansive range, the Scorpio N based pickup truck has also been spotted testing in recent weeks. The regular Scorpio N will see the inclusion of a new dark themed Napoli Black Edition as it has started arrived at dealerships and we expect it to officially launch soon in India. It is based on the top-spec variant.

It is no secret that the midsize SUV segment has witnessed the arrival of a number of special and limited edition models in recent years and Mahindra appears to hop on the bandwagon this time around. As the name suggests, the 2025 Mahindra Scorpio N Napoli Black Edition gets a black treated exterior and it runs on 18-inch all-black alloy wheels.

The midsize SUV available in six- and seven-seater configurations can already be purchased with Midnight Black and Stealth Black colour schemes. The exterior of the new Napoli Black Edition comprises chrome grille section, hexagonal inserts on the black lower air intake and a black bumper with black skid plate while most of the design elements and finishes have been retained compared to the standard model.

The cabin also carries a similar black theme. Since it is based on the top-end trim, it is packed with features such as 12-speaker Sony audio system with dual channel sub-woofer, six-way power adjustable driver seat, front parking sensors, ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming IRVM, a wireless smartphone charger with active cooling, electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn signals and more.

As for the performance, the Scorpio N utilises a 2.2L mHawk diesel and a 2.0L mStallion petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options.