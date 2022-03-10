Exclusive: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Spied Testing In India For The First Time

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to be brought into the country as a CBU import; likely launch this calendar year in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will more likely bring in a number of new launches this calendar year and the list could include the Ioniq 5. The electric vehicle follows a retro design theme incorporating modern elements and it has already been well received in the global markets. Adding fuel to the launch rumour, the Ioniq 5 has been caught on camera testing for the first time.

In an exclusive report, we can show you the spy image of a Hyundai Ioniq 5 prototype wearing heavy camouflage. Spotted on the outskirts of Chennai where the brand’s Sriperumbudur production facility is located, the tail lamp and the wheels can be clearly seen. The Ioniq 5 is the first dedicated electric vehicle from the company based on the E-GMP skateboard architecture.

It has plenty in common with the Kia EV6, the 2021 European Car of the Year and is also tipped to be launched in India in the near future. Hyundai recently announced huge investments as part of bringing a slew of zero-emission vehicles to India as at least six new EVs are said to be in the pipeline by 2028 and the range will include the Ioniq 5 that could harbinger the lineup.

The Ioniq 5 could be brought into the country via CBU route and positioned as the flagship electric vehicle before the arrival of a more volume-based EV specifically developed for India. As for the design, the Ioniq 5 is the production take on the 45 EV concept with a unique exterior boasting pixelated lighting elements, 20-inch alloy wheels, pop-out door handles and charging ports on either side highlighted by clean looking body panels.

The interior has a premium vibe courtesy of the minimalistic use of physical buttons and a moving centre console. The equipment list boasts a heads-up display with augmented reality tech, and a twin-screen setup (each 12 inches in size). Putting more emphasis on its eco-friendliness, the Ioniq 5 uses recycled plastic bottles for seats and other elements.

Courtesy of the skateboard, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a flat floor and the interior provides plenty of room for the occupants and cargo (boot volume at 531L). It also comes with BlueLink connectivity and advanced driver-assistive and safety tech. In the global markets, it is available in 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh battery packs. The former has a claimed range of 385 km while the latter is good enough for 481 km in the WLTP cycle. Using 800 V tech, it can charge back from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes via a 220 kW DC charger.