Along with the ADAS tech, Hyundai will offer standardised safety features such as six airbags, ESC, ISOFIX, etc in the Creta and Alcazar soon

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is enduring tremendous success with the Creta midsize SUV and capitalising on its popularity, the three-row Alcazar was introduced last year. The Creta did up the ante in the midsize SUV space upon its arrival back in 2015 and the second generation was introduced in early 2020 with plenty of anticipation and it has lived up to it.

The Hyundai Creta is currently the best-seller in the five-seater midsize SUV segment and a lot of activity has been seen over the last three years with many manufacturers stepping on the bandwagon to grab a big pie. In response to the growing competition, the Creta will be significantly upgraded with the launch of a facelift likely by the middle of this year.

To cater to the modern demands of the customers, Hyundai will bring in ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) across the domestic range in the near future. From this year, the South Korean auto major’s key models will gain the technology as the Creta and Alcazar are expected to be the first in line and it could be followed by the Tucson.

With buyers anticipating more driver-assistive and safety features in the new-age cars, Hyundai will introduce six airbags, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), ISOFIX, etc as standard on the Creta as well as the three-row Alcazar. In the midsize SUV segment, models like Mahindra XUV700 and MG Astor are leading the way in terms of ADAS technology.

We can expect features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, automatic emergency braking, driver drowsiness detection and blind-spot assist, etc to be offered with the Creta and Alcazar while the more affordable Venue compact SUV could receive similar updates in the next year or two. HMIL is expected to launch the updated Creta and Venue based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, all-new Ioniq 5 electric vehicle and new-gen Tucson based on the fourth-gen model sold in the global markets along the course of this year in the domestic market.