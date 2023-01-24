Exclusive: Honda To Launch New 100cc Bike (Splendor Rival) In March

Honda will launch an all-new 100 cc motorcycle in March 2023 in India and it will take on entry-level commuters like Hero Splendor

In an exclusive report, we can reveal that Honda will introduce a brand new entry-level 100 cc motorcycle in the domestic market in March 2023. The model has been in the works for some time already and it will compete directly against Hero MotoCorp’s best-selling Splendor. It has been in the rumour mill since last year.

In 2021, Atsushi Ogata, President, CEO and MD of HMSI, revealed in an interview that a new 100 cc motorcycle from his brand will be launched. Currently, Honda is recording good volumes with the Shine, SP 125 and Unicorn. The CD 110 sits at the bottom of the range as the most affordable motorcycle from Honda with a price tag of around Rs. 71,000 (ex-showroom).

It shares the 110 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with the Honda Livo and is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 8.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The likelihood of the upcoming 100 cc volume-based motorcycle positioned below them is high. Honda will further dig deep into the mass market space with its first electric scooter based on the Activa next year.

The Hero Splendor is currently the country’s top-selling two-wheeler and it trades places with the Honda Activa sometimes on the monthly sales charts. The Honda CD 100 is positioned closer to the Splendor Plus and the upcoming model could be priced below it with a smaller and more fuel-efficient powertrain targeting the masses.

The 100 cc commuter will likely play a significant role in further stretching its market share. Speculations suggest that Honda is developing a new 125 cc scooter to take on sporty scooters such as TVS Ntorq 125. The company could expand its 350 cc portfolio to take the fight firmly to the Royal Enfield 350 cc motorcycles in the near future as well.

Only yesterday, Honda brought in the H-Smart variant of the Activa 6G. The 2023 Honda Activa range is available in a total of three variants and only the top-spec model gains the smart key feature. It also gains a three-step adjustable rear suspension.