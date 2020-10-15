To help improve the demand, Honda is expected to launch a new base variant for the CR-V in the next two to three weeks

Honda Cars India sells the CR-V in a single two-wheel-drive petrol CVT automatic variant with a price tag of Rs. 28.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium SUV made its local debut at the 2018 Auto Expo before going on sale in October in both petrol and diesel engine options. The latter was offered with both two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations.

With the fifth generation Honda CR-V facing a low demand in the domestic market, it has been made available with massive discounts of up to Rs. 3-4 lakh already. To make matters more attractive, the Japanese auto major will introduce a new entry-level variant with the absence of some premium features offered in the petrol CVT currently.

Honda discontinued the five-seater diesel engine along with the AWD system earlier this year. The CR-V used to be sold with a 1.6-litre i-DTEC four-cylinder diesel engine in five-seater and seven-seater layouts and the seven-seater was not elected to be available in the petrol variant. The 2.0-litre i-VTEC naturally-aspirated four-cylinder SOHC petrol engine produces 154 PS of maximum power and 189 Nm of peak torque.

The new base variant will be launched in the next two to three weeks and it will likely be priced around Rs. 22 lakh (ex-showroom). Lowering the entry-level price could help in the CR-V getting more attention among customers as it has been deemed expensive since its re-entry into India. The production of the new base variant has commenced.

The base variant will likely come devoid of key features like LaneWatch tech, sunroof, remote engine start, LED headlamps, etc. The EarthDream 1.6-litre oil-burner could make a return as well in the near future with BSVI compliance and it developed a maximum power of 120 PS at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 300 Nm at 2,000 rpm. It was paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Honda has the new-gen City and Amaze as its top-selling products in India. Last month, Honda sold a total of 10,199 units as against 9,301 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales increase of 9.7 per cent. It finished sixth in the overall manufacturers’ table with 3.5 per cent market share.