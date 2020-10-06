Exclusive: Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Black Edition Launching Soon In India

Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Black Edition gets chrome muffler protector, rim tape, chrome finished side mirrors and brown coloured seat

Hero MotoCorp introduced the BSVI compliant Pleasure+ at the beginning of this calendar year and it has been decently received among customers. To capitalise on the positive buying sentiments exist among customers, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country is looking to spice things up with the Platinum Black Edition of the Pleasure+.

Originally, the Pleasure+ was introduced in May 2019 with LED headlamp and analogue speedo and it moved to a bigger displacing engine with fuel injection technology ahead of the arrival of BSVI emission standards. In an exclusive report we can reveal that the Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Edition will have cosmetic updates to differentiate itself from the standard model.

It gets dual-tone brown seat and brown inner panels that go in line with the black body colour and the premium chrome finishes. The premium highlights in the Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Black Edition include chromed muffler protector, chrome-styled rim tape, seat backrest and chrome finished side mirrors. It will sit at the top of the range and will command a slight premium over the existing model.

The chrome elements complement the chrome surrounded LED headlamp and chrome accents on the side panels as well as the chrome 3D logo and front brow. Other features the Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Edition will have are tubeless front and rear tyres, LED boot lamp, alloy wheels, side stand indicator, integrated braking system, LED fuel indication and mobile charging port as well as utility box.

No changes will be made on the performance side, as the Hero Pleasure+ Black Platinum Edition will continue to be incorporated with the 110 cc single-cylinder engine with Programmed FI and XSens Tech comprising of eight sensors. The powertrain is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 8 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm.

In the switch to BSVI norms, Hero claimed that the Pleasure+ enables 10 per cent more fuel economy and 10 per cent more pickup. Currently, the colour options offered with the scooter are Matt Red, Matt Green, Matt Axis Grey, Glossy Black, Glossy Blue, Glossy White, and Glossy Red. Currently, it is priced at Rs. 56,800 for the self start drum brake and Rs. 58,950 for the self start drum brake alloy wheel variants (ex-showroom, Delhi).