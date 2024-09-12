Exclusive: Hero HF Dawn To Make A Comeback Soon In India

The new Hero HF Dawn is expected to be launched soon in India and it will be powered by the familiar 97.2 cc air-cooled engine

Hero MotoCorp discontinued the HF Dawn back in May 2017 due to its sales slowdown as well as the industry moving towards more stringent BSIV emission standards. A lot has changed in the entry-level two-wheeler space over the last seven and a half years but Hero continues to be the largest motorcycle manufacturer courtesy of its entry-level 100 cc and 125 cc offerings.

Currently, the brand sells five 100 cc motorcycles in India: HF 100, HF Deluxe, Splendor+, Splendor+ XTEC and Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 which was launched only a few months ago. Hero’s main rival, Honda, introduced the Shine 100 in March 2023 and in just over one year, the commuter garnered over three lakh unit sales in the domestic market.

In recent times, we have witnessed plenty of action in the 100-125 cc commuter segment and Hero will look to further strengthen its 100 cc portfolio by adding in a new model sooner rather than later and it will also take on the Shine 100. In an exclusive report, we have shown you the first-ever spy image of what looks like the new Hero HF Dawn and is almost production-ready.

Hero is selling the HF range in multiple variants: HF 100, alloy wheels with kick start, alloy wheels with self-start, alloy wheels with self-start and drum brakes, and the top-spec i3S with prices ranging between Rs. 56,300 and Rs. 68,500 (ex-showroom). Expect the returning HF Dawn to sit in the middle of the pack and the spy image confirms that it will share a lot with the existing HF range.

For instance, the black alloy wheels, a long single-piece seat, black finished exhaust system, tubular grab rail, rearview mirrors, halogen turn signals and tail lamp look similar to the HF Deluxe. However, the side panels, fuel tank and bodywork are slightly different. The key visual element is the circular halogen headlamp unit and it will likely feature a twin-pod cluster or the one found in the latest HF series.

As for the performance, the familiar 97.2 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine will be utilised. It produces 7.91 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The powertrain will be linked with a four-speed transmission. It will also feature front and rear drum brakes, side-stand engine cutoff function, hydraulic shock absorbers and the patented i3S tech to conserve fuel.