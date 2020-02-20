Exclusive – Citroen All Set To Start India Operations, 1st Dealership In Ahmedabad

Citroen is preparing to enter India with the C5 Aircross before the closing stages of 2020 and it will rival Jeep Compass, MG Hector and the likes

Back in 2017, Groupe PSA and CK Birla Group penned two joint ventures to manufacture passenger cars and engines in Tamil Nadu. An investment of more than 100 million Euros was earmarked for the initial stages of operation and within twelve months of the deal, the Powertrain JV greenfield facility in Hosur came into existence.

Inaugurated in a record time, the plant has total capacity of producing two lakh gearboxes and two lakh powertrain and both will pertain to Indian and global markets. While the speculations over which brand would be elected for local sales, just over a year ago, Groupe PSA announced Citroen’s official entry.

The French automaker has a significant presence in Europe with a wide range of cars and it will debut in India with the C5 Aircross. It will go on sale towards the end of this year and will have high local content to compete against Jeep Compass, MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson, Tata Harrier and the likes.

In an exclusive report, we can reveal that Citroen has already begun the process of setting up dealerships and the first one will likely be inaugurated in Ahmedabad. The dealership has a spacious outlook and it will be aiming to attract premium customers wanting to own an SUV with modern tech and features.

Coming back to the C5 Aircross, it has been endorsed as the “most comfortable SUV” ever in the overseas markets courtesy of the Progressive Hydraulic Cushions. The C-segment SUV is available internationally for more than two year and it shares the EMP2 platform with the DS7 Crossback that was spied several times in India.

The SUV has a typical Citroen styling followed elsewhere and it measures 4,500 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width and has a height of 1,670 mm with 2,730 mm wheelbase and bootspace capacity of 580 litres. It is offered in 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol, 1.6-litre petrol, 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre diesel engines and we will have to wait and see what will be made available in India.

Pic Source: Mark N.