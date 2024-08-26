Exclusive: BYD To Launch A New Car In October, Likely Bao 5 Off Road SUV

The Bao 5 features a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that works in tandem with dual electric motors and a 31.8 kWh battery pack

In an exclusive report, we can reveal that BYD India is planning to launch a brand new car in October 2024 to capitalise on the positive buying sentiments that exist amongst customers during the festive season. The largest EV producer in the world currently sells the e6 MPV, Atto crossover and Seal sedan in India and the upcoming model will more likely be the Bao 5.

Fangchengbao is a luxury offshoot brand of BYD that sells the off-road SUV, the Bao 5 in China and other markets. The Bao 5 went on sale in China late last year and it made its European debut in Monaco in July 2024. Just by looking at it, you can readily see the Bao 5 is heavily inspired by the design of the Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender.

In fact, it has almost similar dimensions to the Defender 110. With an upright front fascia, a boxy rear, tall pillars, a near-flat bonnet, prominent wheel arches and large wheels the Bao 5 does have a commanding presence. In a typical fashion of modern cars, it gets light bars on the outside and large screens on the inside (two 12.3-inch and one 15.6-inch central display).

Under the bonnet, it features a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that works in tandem with dual electric motors and a 31.8 kWh LFP Blade battery pack. In its AWD form, it boasts a maximum power output of 677 hp and 760 Nm torque. Despite weighing 2,800 kg, it is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds in sports mode before topping out at 180 kmph.

The PHEV system enables it to have an electric-only range of 125 km. The Bao 5 supports 100 kW DC fast charging and it will be positioned in the luxury segment. It currently costs 302,800 yuan for the top-end model (Rs. 35.68 lakh approximately) in China. Thus, we expect it to be priced at more than Rs. 70 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Being a plug-in hybrid gives the Bao 5 a distinct advantage in India and it has a boot volume of 1069 litres. The Bao 5 measures 4,890 mm long, 1,970 mm wide, and 1,920 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,800 mm, an approach angle of 35 degrees, departure angles of 32 degrees and a ground clearance of up to 310 mm. It has a combined range of 1,200 km under the CLTC cycle and supports V2V charging.