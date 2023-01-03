Exclusive: Kia KA4 Luxury MPV India Debut At 2023 Auto Expo

If launched in India, the Kia KA4 will be sold alongside the existing Kia Carnival and it will compete against Toyota Vellfire

In an exclusive report, we can reveal that Kia Motor India will showcase the KA4 luxury MPV at the 2023 Auto Expo, scheduled between January 13 and 18, at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The biennial motoring show will also witness the local debut of the EV9 three-row electric SUV concept, which will spawn a production e-SUV in the near future globally.

The Kia KA4 or the fourth generation global Carnival (also known as Grand Carnival) will likely be sold alongside the existing model (YP) when the brand decides to launch it here. The new-gen Carnival has long been in the rumour mill and is finally making its appearance in India. The South Korean auto major introduced the Carnival as its second product for the local market back in early 2020.

The fourth-gen Carnival made its global debut in June 2020 and is a major overhaul compared to the existing model as it is more premium inside and out. Following the latest styling language adopted by the brand, the upcoming Carnival boasts an appealing exterior with a sharper front fascia comprising a prominent grille, sleeker LED headlights, and a full-width LED lighting unit at the rear.

In a similar fashion to the exterior, the cabin is more modern and technologically advanced. The equipment list comprises twin 12.3-inch screens – one used as the touchscreen and the other as an instrument cluster. It is worth noting that the new-gen Carnival is retailed in the international markets in seven-, nine- and eleven-seater configurations.

Under the bonnet, a 2.2-litre turbo four-pot diesel and a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine take care of the propelling duties and in China, a 2.0-litre turbo GDI petrol engine is utilised. The former is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 200 PS and 440 Nm of peak torque and is already available in the existing Carnival sold in the domestic market.

Besides being more upmarket, it also has top-notch safety standards. The interior will be roomier thanks to the bigger proportions and it will be more sophisticated as well. We can expect the market launch to happen in the near future as the showcase at the Auto Expo will be used to gauge customer interest.