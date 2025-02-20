Exclusive: 2026 (New-Gen) Maruti Grand Vitara Spied On Test

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get ADAS, electric boot door opening, etc; will become the most spacious SUV in its segment upon launch

Maruti Suzuki is currently working on launching its first electric car, the e Vitara, which is set to arrive in the coming weeks. Speculations surrounding a three-row SUV based on the existing Grand Vitara have existed for long and recently, a brand new SUV was confirmed by the sighting of a test prototype. Here we have exclusively shown you a more evolved version.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been a resounding success since its market debut in late 2022. The brand was on course to strengthen its SUV portfolio and as the flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara did help in gaining more market share over the last couple of years. The second generation version will look to double down on its popularity.

It is expected to arrive before the closure of this year or in early 2026 and will more likely spawn a seven-seater avatar sometime next year as well. Compared to the previous test mule, you could readily see the evolved design elements in the latest set of images. It takes plenty of inspiration from the e Vitara as the grille, bumpers and headlamps are redesigned.

Some of the highlighting details are more upright grille and prominent LED headlamps, LED fog lamps within a new bumper housing, swooping bonnet structure, wider air inlet, new front skid plate, squarish wheel arches, new Y-shaped alloy wheels, sharper LED tail lamps connected by a light bar and a reworked trunk lid which will likely offer more volume and looks deeper.

It will also boast electric boot opening while features such as Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera system, ventilated driver and front passenger seats, reclining rear seats, disc brakes on all four wheels, a dual-pane sunroof, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a fully-digital instrument console, etc will be available.

The spy images also confirm the lack of third row. We do not expect any major powertrain changes though as the familiar 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines will continue to be utilised, paired with manual and automatic transmission options. It may also spawn a new Toyota Hyryder in 2026.