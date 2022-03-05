Exclusive: 2022 Toyota Glanza Spied Undisguised In India

2022 Toyota Glanza will be introduced on March 15 in India with a thoroughly updated exterior and an all-new interior; could be offered in both MT and AMT choices

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has started teasing the heavily updated Glanza on its social media channels and its launch will take place on March 15, 2022. The teaser videos indicate the presence of a nine-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with voice assistance and smartwatch connectivity will also be available in the top-end variants.

The Japanese manufacturer has endured tremendous success with the Glanza and Urban Cruiser which are the rebadged versions of the Baleno and Vitara Brezza respectively as more than one lakh units have been sold already. Capitalising on the momentum created, Toyota will introduce the new Glanza with a host of exterior differences compared to its donor and is a complete departure from the outgoing model.

The existing model is differentiated from the pre-facelifted Baleno with a badge swap as no significant changes were made. However, in an exclusive report, we can confirm that the 2022 Toyota Glanza will have notable changes compared to the recently launched 2022 Baleno. On the outside, the premium hatchback gains a restyled grille with a thick horizontal chrome element connecting the sharper headlamps and the integrated LED DRLs are also new.

The revised front bumper has C-shaped chrome fog lamp housing and the wider air intake has a hexagonal grille mesh adding to the sportiness. Other highlights are a muscular bonnet similar to the facelifted Baleno, wraparound LED tail lamps that extend into the tweaked tailgate, restyled rear bumper, newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels (slightly different from the Baleno), a thick chrome trim running along the width of the tailgate, Glanza badging, chromed window line, etc.

On the inside, the 2022 Toyota Glanza gains a dual-tone black and beige theme with a piano black trim in the middle part of the dashboard as opposed to the silver trim in the new Baleno. The upper dash has a black finish and the lower section has a beige finish while the steering wheel, AC vents, touchscreen and instrument cluster are identical to its donor.

It is expected to have improved build quality as the Baleno facelift as well. As for the performance, the upcoming Glanza uses the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 90 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. For improved fuel economy, it gets the idle start/stop tech. The powertrain will more likely be linked with either a five-speed manual as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option.