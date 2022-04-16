Exclusive: 2022 Maruti XL6 Variants & Features Detailed Ahead Of Launch

2022 Maruti XL6 will go on sale on April 21, 2022 and it will be powered by the new 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C DualJet petrol engine

A few days, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) officially commenced bookings for the 2022 XL6 in the domestic market as it can be reserved through authorised Nexa dealerships or online. It will go on sale on April 21, 2022 and only yesterday, the updated Ertiga was introduced. It will be offered in a total of three trim levels namely Zeta, Alpha and Alpha+.

The more premium version of the Ertiga with a six-seater arrangement having middle-row captain seats will derive power from the new 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C DualJet petrol engine found in the Ertiga. It will likely produce a maximum power of 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm as the new Ertiga.

It will be linked with a five-speed manual or a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The largest car producer in the country is expected to offer a CNG fuel option with the updated XL6 only at a later date. The claimed fuel economy figures could be similar to that of the Ertiga too – 20.51 kmpl for MT and 20.30 kmpl for AT.

Just as its seven-seater sibling, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get minor exterior changes such as a redesigned front grille, smokey grey tail lamps, newly designed 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, rear integrated spoiler, UV cut glass and updates to the bumper. The features list will get a 360-degree camera system, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seats and hill hold function as standard.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be priced slightly higher than the Ertiga and it will take on recently launched Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo. The infotainment interface is expected to be similar to that of the Baleno and a sunroof will also be on offer along with connected car tech.

The XL6 will continue to be underpinned by the Heartect platform and no dimensional changes will be made. The updated model is in response to the growing competition in the six- and seven-seater space. The Kia Carens has been well received amongst Indian consumers due to its expansive range loaded with features and an aggressive price bracket.