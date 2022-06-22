Exclusive: 2022 Maruti Brezza Production Begins At Manesar Plant

Maruti Suzuki has moved the assembly line from the Gurgaon plant to Manesar for the new generation Brezza

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is preparing to launch the new generation Brezza on June 30, 2022 and in an exclusive report, we can reveal that its production has commenced at the Manesar plant. MSIL has moved the assembly line from Gurgaon to the Manesar plant for the upcoming compact SUV and its pre-bookings have commenced for an initial token of Rs. 11,000 across authorised Arena dealerships or online.

The rumour mill previously indicated that Toyota would manufacture the new Brezza at its Bidadi plant. The Vitara Brezza has been on sale since early 2016 in the Indian market and is subjected to a major makeover this time around in response to the growing competition. Dropping the Vitara prefix, the sub-four-metre SUV will continue to compete against Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, etc.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior with the front fascia comprising a new grille section, new dual LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs, an updated bumper and wider air intake. Other key visual features are revised LED tail lamps, shark fin, thick body cladding, larger rear quarter area for improved visibility, updated rear bumper, 16-inch precision cut alloy wheels, etc.

The colour options are Splendid Silver, Exuberant Blue, Magma Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red and Brave Khaki along with two-tone shades like silver/black, khaki/white and red/black. The new-gen Brezza is expected to aim for five stars in the Global NCAP crash tests as the Global C platform is said to receive structural enhancements as well.

The interior of the five-seater is a thorough overhaul compared to the outgoing model as a new dashboard and centre console, use of more premium materials and surface trims, a new flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, etc will be available. The more advanced features list will boast a HUD, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control, a nine-inch touchscreen with SmartPlay Pro+, 40+ connected features, six airbags, HHA, ESP with Roll Over Mitigation, wireless charger, OTR updates, electric sunroof and so on.

Under the bonnet, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will feature a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C Smart Hybrid petrol engine. It will be linked with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters ditching the four-speed AT.