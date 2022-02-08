Exclusive: 2022 Mahindra Alturas G4 Facelift Launch Soon With ADAS

2022 Mahindra Alturas G4 is expected to launch soon in India with cosmetic and interior updates while the powertrain will remain the same

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the Alturas G4 in late 2018 to compete in the full-size SUV segment and is the rebadged version of the SsangYong Rexton G4. Despite being a capable SUV, the Alturas G4 could not garner high volumes against Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Isuzu MU-X in recent times and since SsangYong was sold to a Korean consortium for 305 billion Won, the future of the Alturas G4 remained uncertain.

Considering that the Alturas G4 monthly sales tally was on a single digit more often and last month, zero units were sold, the speculations only grew high. In an exclusive report, we can reveal that Mahindra is preparing a facelifted version of the flagship Alturas G4 and is expected to get cosmetic updates and interior revisions while gaining new features.

The homegrown manufacturer’s latest launches, the XUV700 and the second generation Thar, have been well received amongst customers and Mahindra is working hard to reduce their high waiting period caused by semiconductor shortage. In the middle of it, the Alturas G4 facelift will gain ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) tech with presumably features found in the XUV700.

This will help in taking the fight to the already packed MG Gloster that offers Level 1 Autonomous technology. In the XUV700, Mahindra offers adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, automatic emergency braking, driver drowsiness detection and blind-spot assist, etc and they are expected to be available in the updated Alturas G4 as well.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is currently brought into the country via CKD route and is sold in two variants. The 2WD variant is priced at Rs. 28.84 lakh while the 4WD costs Rs. 31.84 lakh (ex-showroom). We do not expect any mechanical changes to accompany the facelift as it could continue to be powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine.

It kicks out a maximum power output of 178 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,600 rpm and 2,600 rpm. The powertrain is paired only with a seven-speed torque converter automatic transmission sourced from Mercedes-Benz. The seven-seater already comes with features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, a powered tailgate, a seven-inch coloured TFT instrument console, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, etc.