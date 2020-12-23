The Legender variant is a sportier version of the upcoming Toyota Fortuner facelift, and gets some cosmetic changes and additional premium features

Toyota officially unveiled the facelifted Fortuner globally a few months back, and the updated SUV is all set to be launched in India very soon, with unofficial pre-bookings already commenced at some dealers. However, along with the facelifted Fortuner, Toyota also launching a special ‘Legender’ variant of the SUV next month. Recently, the ‘Fortuner Legender’ variant has been spied in India for the first time during its TVC shoot in Bengaluru.

The Legender is basically a sportier version of the Fortuner facelift, and being a more premium offering, will sit atop the seven-seat SUV. On the design front, the Fortuner Legender has been designed to look more aggressive than the standard Fortuner facelift, credits to its sharp-looking projector headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, a sleeker front grille, yet a larger lower radiator grille up front. The fog lamp housing also comes with a different design as compared to the regular version of the SUV.

At the rear, the Fortuner Legender features a slightly revised bumper with L-shaped vertical blades that further enhance its sporty appeal. Also, the Legender variant gets larger 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. However, it should be noted that the Legender variant misses out on majority of the chrome treatment on the front, as well as the back, and instead gets blacked out elements.

While the overall layout of the Fortuner Legender is same as the facelifted Fortuner, it features certain premium features that set the two apart. It comes equipped with features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, T-Connect connected car tech, a 360-degree parking camera, wireless charging pad, ambient lighting, a powered tailgate with kick-to-open feature, nine-speaker JBL surround sound system and a slightly updated multi-info display.

The top-end Legender variants could also get a lane departure warning system, radar-guided cruise control as well as a wheel orientation sensor for off-road driving. It will be offered with an uprated version of the same 2.8-litre diesel engine that is currently on offer with the Fortuner in India. The engine will produce 204 PS of max power and 500 Nm of peak torque, i.e. 27 PS and 50 Nm more than the current model.

However, the Legender variant will not be getting this engine exclusively, since it is also expected to be plonked under the hood of the standard Fortuner facelift. It should also be noted that Fortuner Legender will be equipped with new shock absorbers for improved comfort and balancer shaft for reduced engine noise and vibration. It will be launched in the Indian market next month, with unofficial pre-bookings already open at certain dealerships.

That being said, the Legender trim will be sold at a premium over the upcoming Fortuner facelift, and could be priced from Rs 38+ lakh onwards. For reference, the pre-facelift Toyota Fortuner is currently retailed at a starting price of Rs 28.66 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 34.43 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

It will rival the same seven-seat premium SUVs that the regular Fortuner puts up against, including the Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, Mahindra Alturas G4 among others. However, the Fortuner Legender will go on to become the most premium SUV in its class.