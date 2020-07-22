Exclusive: 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Spied On Test In India

2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift will likely get an uprated 2.8-litre diesel engine delivering 204 PS maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque

Toyota unveiled the facelifted Fortuner early last month in Thailand and it comes with evolutionary cosmetic updates compared to the outgoing model. In the Thai market, the Fortuner is offered in Standard and Legender versions with key visual differences between them. Since the Fortuner is highly popular in India, we were expected to get the facelifted model sooner rather than later.

Adding fuel to the fire, in an exclusive report, we can reveal the first undisguised pictures of the Fortuner facelift spotted testing on Indian roads. It will more likely be launched around September as the festive season time holds plenty of significance in garnering volumes for any brand as the buying sentiments will largely be positive.

The exterior of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner gets several revisions to extend the lifespan of the second generation that has been in business since November 2016. The test mule was carrying an emission testing kit and it did not wear any camouflage except for the gaffer tape hiding the FORTUNER name embossed on a thick strip across the tailgate.

On the outside, the changes look similar to that of the latest Fortuner sold in Thailand with the presence of LED projector headlights with integrated LED DRLs flowing into the grille through a chrome strip and redesigned upper grille which is more prominent than in the outgoing model. The newly designed fog lamp housing With black bezels and front bumper with horizontal LED strip for turn signalling in the lower section can also be seen.

The 18-inch alloy wheels, chromed window line, chrome door handles, black wheel arch cladding, side steps, revised LED tail lamps, sharper cuts and creases, underbody protecting skid plate, blackened pillars and ORVMs, roof rails, a largely unchanged rear bumper are other notable visual elements. Both the Standard and Legender versions share similar interior but the latter gets a better equipment package.

We do expect the India-bound model to get a host of new features pertaining to comfort, convenience and safety. A larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, new Optitron meter with a 4.2-inch Multi Info Display, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control system, wireless charger, ambient lighting, etc could be part of the equipment list.

The towing capacity has also increased by 300 kg to 3,100 kg. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner will have another major change on the mechanical side as the 2.8-litre 1GD-FTV inline four-cylinder diesel engine has been upgraded to produce a maximum power output of 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,600 to 2,800 rpm – up from 177 PS and 420 Nm (450 Nm in AT) in the existing model.

It will likely continue to be mated with either a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT. The 2.7-litre four-cylinder in-line petrol engine developing 166 PS and 245 of peak torque could be carried forward as well with a manual and a six-speed automatic transmission option. Expect the price range of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift to hover around Rs. 29 lakh and Rs. 36 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Fortuner will continue to rival Ford Endeavour and Isuzu MU-X while MG’s upcoming Gloster could make matters more interesting upon arrival.