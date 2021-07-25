Exclusive: 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spied Undisguised

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to go on sale in the coming weeks and be powered by the revised 349 cc OHC engine

Royal Enfield has been testing the Classic 350 for a very long time and here we have exclusive pictures of the final production model caught undisguised. The second generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 will more likely go on sale in the coming weeks and it will have noticeable updates compared to the existing model, which is currently the brand’s best-seller domestically.

The spy image showing the side profile of the upcoming Classic 350 gives away all the changes that will be incorporated. The retro classic styling remains as the circular headlamp with chrome bezels, chrome-plated exhaust, prominent front and rear fenders, round-shaped rearview mirrors and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank have been carried over.

The fuel tank and side panels have been updated with C-shaped graphics while the fenders have new stripes as well. The rear end is slightly more compact with updated tail lamps and indicators, and the single-seater version you see here should have updated cushioning. The other image gives a sportier stance with blackened bits and new split seats having a more rounded edge for the pillion.

Moreover, the single-piece grab rail is positioned higher. The spy picture also indicates the presence of a front disc and rear drum brake setup (300 mm front disc and 270 mm rear disc assisted by dual-channel ABS in the top-end variants). The braking system is moved to the right-hand side as well as the new-gen Classic 350 is underpinned by the J platform, which debuted in the Meteor 350.

It must be noted that new colours and a more expansive range could be available. The twin downtube architecture is expected to improve the ride and handling characteristics of the motorcycle significantly. It will continue to be offered with a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel with spoked rims while tubeless alloy wheels will also be on offer. The revised instrument cluster gets a separate digital readout with a fuel gauge.

But the small pod where the Tripper Navigation system was spotted earlier is fitted with RE Classic badging. The all-important performance will be derived from the revised 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled SOHC four-stroke engine producing a maximum power output of 20.4 PS at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It is linked with a five-speed transmission.