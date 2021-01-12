Exclusive: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied Undisguised For The First Time

New-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to launch in the coming months with a redesigned exterior and an updated interior with more premium features

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has the Celerio as one of its popular models in the domestic market. Based on the A:Wind concept showcased at the 2013 Thailand International Motor Expo, the production version of the Celerio made its global debut at the 2014 Delhi Auto Expo before going on sale in a total of six variants in India.

Understanding the initial reception for the Celerio, the largest carmaker in the country expanded the hatchback’s range by debuting an 800 cc diesel engine in the month of June 2015. Towards the closure of 2017, the Celerio X variant was introduced in an expansive range as well. The five-seater is widely recognised for widening the reach of the AMT transmission to the volume-based customers.

After nearly seven years in the market, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is getting a generation shift in the coming months. We previously showed you the heavily wrapped test mules of the new-gen Celerio while revealing its design details and other possible changes. In an exclusive report, we can now show you the undisguised spy picture of the upcoming model.

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio has indeed been subjected to a major exterior overhaul. The edges have become more rounded and the rear looks and taillights to have taken inspiration from the Baleno. It gets redesigned rectangular-shaped tail lamps, new single-piece tailgate with integrated spoiler, and a new bumper with horizontal reflectors.

The Suzuki badge is mounted in the middle of the tailgate structure with a pull type boot opener as in the existing model. Based on a new architecture, the second generation Celerio appears to have grown in size and thus more interior space will be liberated for occupants and the spy image also shows a wider track that should ensure a better road presence.

The pillars are not as upright as in the outgoing model and instead the roofline inclines towards the rear giving a sporty appeal. The windshield is more raked, as does the B-pillar and a rounded quarter glass can also be seen. It will boast a redesigned front fascia with new headlamps, grille and reworked bumper while the top-end variants should avail new set of wheels.

As for the performance, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol engine will likely be employed, paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The updated interior is expected to be equipped with the latest SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system.

Pics Source: Rahul Yadav