Exclusive: 2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 (Ntorq Rival) Pic Leaked

2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 gets updated body graphics, new colour scheme and sharper styling while the performance could remain the same

Hero MotoCorp launched the Maestro Edge along with the Duet back in September 2015 as a ground-up scooter and it has played a key role in garnering volumes nearly the last six years. The Maestro Edge 110 received BSVI compliance in September 2020 boasting features like smart sensor technology, which claimed to improve the overall performance.

In addition, two new colour schemes and updated body graphics were introduced while the powertrain continued to be the 110.9 cc, air-cooled, four-stroke, SI engine with a fuel injection system and the 125 cc version has been on sale since February last year. In October 2020, Hero expanded the Maestro Edge’s range with the debut of the 125 Stealth Edition to address the booming 125 cc scooter segment.

It sits at the top-of-the-line featuring an exclusive matt grey colour scheme with premium Stealth crest badging, carbon fibre like textured strips, white accents, tone-on-tone stripes, etc. Currently, the Hero Maestro Edge 125 is priced at Rs. 71,950 for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 75,350 for the range-topping trim (ex-showroom).

With the Maestro Edge’s styling elements largely remaining the same over the years, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country appears to have decided to give it a mid-life refresh. In an exclusive report, we can reveal that the revised Maestro Edge will have a sharper-looking headlamp and sportier front apron while the body panels appear to be slightly more angular.

The tail lamp is sleeker than in the existing model but the visual changes are not too dramatic and rather subtle. It will continue to use a 12-inch black alloy wheel up front, flat floorboard, front telescopic hydraulic shock absorber and spring-loaded hydraulic damper at the rear. While the shape of the seat is identical, it could be improved for better comfort.

The semi-digital instrument console could also see a minor update. The updated Hero Maestro Edge will likely compete against TVS Ntorq 125 and new colour schemes will also be part of the package. In our exclusive image, the new yellow and grey colour combo with updated body graphics can be clearly seen and the powertrain will more likely be a 125 cc mill.

The BS6-compliant air-cooled fuel-injected engine could continue to produce a maximum power output of 9 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. It will be linked with a V-Matic automatic transmission. Expect the upcoming scooter to have a slight premium over the regular 125 cc version upon likely arrival next month or in September. It could undercut the Ntorq 125, which recently saw a performance hike courtesy of the Race XP variant.