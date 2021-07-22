2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launched In India At Rs. 72,250

2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 gets cosmetic updates, new features and tweaked styling while the powertrain remain the same

Hero MotoCorp has the Maestro Edge as one of its popular scooters in the country and is offered in 110 and 125 cc guises. It debuted way back in September 2015 as a model built from scratch and received its BSVI compliance in September 2020 for the 110 cc version and the 125 cc has been on sale since February last year in multiple trims.

A few days ago, we showed you the exclusive pictures of the updated Maestro Edge 125’s side profile before giving away all the design details and now it has been officially launched at Rs. 72,250 for the drum variant, Rs. 76,500 disc variant and Rs. 79,750 for the connected variant (All Prices, Ex-Showroom, New Delhi).

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Maestro Edge 125 has been a key player in the 125cc scooter segment. In this latest avatar, we have sharpened its ‘Edge’ further with LED Projector headlamp, Digital Speedometer, Turn-by-Turn Navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. This scooter has it all. These upgrades are part of our overall portfolio push to provide more technology and features to our customers.”

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 is offered in a host of colour schemes such as Stealth Edition, Prismatic Purple, Pearl Fadeless White, Panther Black, Matte Vernier Grey, Matte Techno Blue, Matte Red and Matte Brown. The connected variant of the 2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 gets two new prismatic colours namely Prismatic Yellow and Prismatic Purple.

The 2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 has gained new body graphics and the new dual-tone yellow and grey shade can be seen here with white touches. The single-piece seat and grab rail, front apron, front fender, etc are black painted and the rearview mirrors look to have been borrowed from the Xtreme 160R naked motorcycle.

The headlamp has been redesigned into a sharper dual unit with first-in-class LED function and the black fly screen is also new. The turn indicator housings have also been tweaked to give a sleeker appearance to the front end while the white rim stickers and black alloy wheels have been carried over. We do expect more new paint schemes to be added to the range to give a refreshed vibe.

The new fully-digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity offers features such as Pairing with Passkey, Turn-by-Turn Navigation with superior display, Miss-call alert, Incoming Call Alert, RTMI (Real-Time Mileage Indication), ECO Indicator, and Low Fuel Indicator. In addition, Hero Connect has eight key features like Topple Alert, Theft Alert, find my parking, track my vehicle, trip analysis and more.

With no mechanical changes, it will likely continue to have a front telescopic hydraulic shock absorber setup and a spring-loaded hydraulic rear damper. As for the performance, the same 125 cc BS6-compliant air-cooled fuel-injected engine stays put developing a maximum power output of 9 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

It is paired with a V-Matic transmission. Courtesy of the cosmetic updates, the 2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 takes the fight to TVS Ntorq 125 but it usually competes against Suzuki Access 125, Honda Grazia and Honda Activa 125.