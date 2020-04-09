Exclusive: 2020 Skoda Superb Facelift Launch Expected On April 28

2020 Skoda Superb Facelift gets exterior and interior changes and it will be powered by a 190 hp 2.0-litre petrol engine

The Superb is currently the flagship sedan from the Czech Republic auto major in the domestic market. It is one of the top-sellers for the brand globally and the existing generation has been well-received especially in the developed markets. Last year, the Superb gained a facelift to stretch the lifespan of the existing model and it made its way into India in February 2019.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Skoda showcased the updated Superb and in an exclusive report, we can reveal that it will likely be launched on April 28. It is worth noting that many new launches have been pushed to a later date due to the dire social and economic conditions prevailing in the country. The facelifted Superb gets a host of exterior and interior changes.

On the outside, there is a redesigned front grille along with new front bumper and chrome accents to enhance its upmarket stance. The 2020 Skoda Superb is the first model to adorn full LED Matrix headlamps. The Superb Sportline has red finish and the Superb Laurin & Klement spec is finished in brown colour and both were on display at Skoda’s pavilion.

Just as the exterior, the cabin gets its share of changes as well with the addition of new features. It features an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster and equipment such as wireless charger. As for the powertrain, the facelifted Superb uses a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that will stand in place of the 1.8-litre TSI petrol motor.

It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 190 horsepower and 320 Nm of peak torque. The powerful engine is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Due to the advent of BSVI emission standards, the diesel engine has been discontinued. Expect the 2020 Skoda Superb facelift to be priced between Rs. 27 lakh and Rs. 31 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda will also launch the Karoq premium SUV that will slot below the Kodiaq early next month and it will be powered by the same 1.5-litre TSI Evo petrol engine as the Volkswagen T-Roc.