2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets cosmetic updates and new assistive technologies like ESP, Cruise control along with a new 1.2L Dualjet BSVI compliant engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has the Dzire as its unassailable leader in the compact sedan segment for several years. It has been in production since 2008 and received a comprehensive makeover in May 2017 as the more modern third-generation version came into the fore. In an exclusive report, we can reveal that Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch a facelifted Dzire very soon in the domestic market.

Additionally, it will get new features in response to the growing competition as the Hyundai Aura went on sale only last month, as did the facelifted Tata Tigor. The updates will help in expanding the lifecycle of the existing sedan as the exterior gets a refresh along with notable changes inside the cabin as well as on the features list.

As for the equipment, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will boast technologies like ESP (Electronic Stability Program) with Hill Hold function and cruise control, besides flush type parking sensors, seats with 3D look, latest SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition along with cloud-based functions as seen in the recently facelifted Vitara Brezza and Ignis.

For improved stopping power, the front and rear brakes will get bigger and the interior comes with use of more premium materials including wooden finish. Other key updates are auto foldable wing mirrors and coloured TFD multi-info display. The design changes are redesigned and bigger front grille, revised fog lamp housing and slightly sharper looking headlamps as you can see in our rendering.

We do expect the Dzire to get newly designed wheels as well. Another big change in Dzire is a new BSVI compliant 1.2L Dual VVT petrol engine with the idle start-stop replacing current 1.2L K-Series engine. This engine was first introduced in Baleno & Glanza last year. This engine delivers 90 PS @ 6000 RPM and 113 NM of torque at 4400 RPM with the improved fuel efficiency of 23.26 kmpl compared with 21.2 kmpl of outgoing 1.2L K-series engine.

The idle start-stop technology will help in enhanced fuel efficiency of the five-seater sedan and it will make up for the discontinuation of the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel powertrain that had always been highly economical. The car continue to offer is 5-Speed MT, 5-Speed AMT and the launch is scheduled for mid next month (April 2020).