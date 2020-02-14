Exclusive: 2020 Maruti Dzire Facelift Launch Expected In April

2020 Maruti Dzire Facelift will get redesigned front bumper and the features list available in the top-end variants will be moved to mid-spec trims

In an exclusive report, we can reveal that Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch a facelifted version of the Dzire. It could debut soon as the mid-life update will comprise of minimal cosmetic changes. The only visual update will be the revision to the front bumper. Maruti Suzuki first introduced the Dzire nameplate in India in 2008 and it has been in the business for well over a decade now.

The compact sedan has been through two generations and currently the third generation will finish its third year in May 2020. The largest carmaker in the country decided to give the Dzire name a separate identity by distinguishing itself from its Swift hatchback sibling by eliminating the Swift prefix in the existing model.

The Dzire has a consistent seller for the Indo-Japanese brand in the domestic market for several years and it has stayed as the most sold sedan in the country for consecutive calendar years with dominating sales numbers. In 2019, nearly two lakh units of the Dzire were retailed in India with YoY de-growth of 25 per cent and its nearest rival Honda Amaze could only manage 67,715 units.

In the opening month of 2020, it garnered a total of 22,406 units with 17 per cent YoY and 47 per cent MoM growth. The five-seater’s monthly volumes are expected to grow this year as the automotive industry could be in the path of recovery after a dismal CY2019. The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will gets additional features as well.

The mid-spec variants are expected to get features from the top-end variants and the equipment list of the range-toppers will likely be brimmed with the latest SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and cloud-based connectivity functions including live traffic, vehicle alerts and voice recognition as in the soon-launching facelifted Vitara Brezza and Ignis.

No performance changes will be on the cards as the 1.2-litre K-series VVT petrol engine will continue to develop a maximum power output of 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The BSVI version of the tried-and-tested engine received the stringent compliance last year itself as the Dzire played a vital hand in the brand achieving five lakh BSVI sales in a short span of time. It is paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission.

