Exclusive: 2020 Hero Passion Pro BS6 Spied Undisguised, Launch Soon

Powering the 2020 Hero Passion Pro BS6 is the same 110 cc, fuel-injected engine that powers the recently introduced Splendor iSmart BS6 motorcycle

It’s no secret that most bike manufacturers have been busy working on BS6 versions of their motorcycles to prepare them for the upcoming stricter emission norms. In November 2019, Hero MotoCorp, the largest selling two-wheeler manufacturer of the country, launched the Splendor iSmart BS6 motorcycle.

And now, it has come to light that even the 2020 Hero Passion Pro BS6 isn’t far from its launch. It’s true that there have been many reports on the imminent introduction of this motorcycle but what we have on these pages are the first-ever spy images of an entirely undisguised unit of the upcoming motorcycle.

As can be seen in the images we have here, the 2020 Hero Passion Pro BS6 will look far more modern and upmarket than the motorcycle it’s about to replace. The front-end comes with a new fairing, which looks edgier and a tad more premium than what you get on the current motorcycle.

This is not all as even the fuel tank design has seen some revisions. What’s also clearly evident is that the motorcycle also receives a snazzier set of decals, along with some new paint schemes. Unfortunately, we don’t have a complete image of the motorcycle with us but what’s for sure now is that the 2020 Hero Passion Pro BS6 will look a lot better than the current model.

Powering the 2020 Hero Passion Pro BS6 model will be the same motor that powers the recently launched Splendor iSmart BS6 motorcycle. The country’s first-ever BS6-compliant 110cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine produces a maximum power of 9 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 9.89 Nm at 5,500 rpm for the Splendor iSmart. While specifications of the upcoming motorcycle are unknown at the moment, the shouldn’t vary much from the above figures.

Also, like the latest Splendor iSmart, the 2020 Hero Passion Pro BS6 model will benefit from the company’s i3S idle start-stop fuel-saving technology. This system should optimize the fuel efficiency of the motorcycle. Another novelty will come in the form of a new chassis that should ensure better road handling.