Exciting News: New Maruti Dzire (2024) Spotted! Launch Soon

Get ready for a fresh look and cool features in the upcoming Maruti Dzire, part of the 2024 Swift family, hitting Indian roads soon

In the buzzing world of Indian cars, Maruti Suzuki is giving a makeover to two of its popular cars: the Swift and the Dzire. These cars are loved by many in India – the Swift as a cool small car and the Dzire as a comfy sedan.

Guess what? Pictures of the test mule of the new Maruti Dzire are out and gives us a sneak peek into what the car might look like. The new Swift has already been shown to the world, and it seems like the Dzire will share its style.

Both cars will have the same platform and use the same engines. The outside of the new Dzire will be inspired by the Swift, with a big front grille and a proud Suzuki logo. The car will look tougher than before, thanks to its muscular bonnet.

The lower part of the car will have a sporty feel with cool designs. The Dzire will have its own special 5-spoke alloy wheels, making it different from the Swift. While the front of the car looks like the Swift, the sides will have some changes – new pillars, doors, and windows. There will also be a shiny line along the windows to make it look fancier.

The back of the Dzire will have some changes, but it will still remind you of the current Dzire. Inside, the Dzire will have cool stuff from the new Swift – like a bigger screen and new air vents. The car will have a familiar dashboard but with some new touches.

Under the hood, the Dzire will have the same powerful engine as the Swift. It might not be as powerful as before, but it will save more fuel, going up to 24.5 km in a litre with the new 3-cylinder 1200cc petrol engine with 80 BHP & 108 NM of torque which is almost 10% lesser than ongoing version.

Maruti Suzuki plans to bring the new Swift to us in a few weeks, and the Dzire will follow soon after. Car fans can’t wait to check out the new looks, features, and how well these cars will run on Indian roads!