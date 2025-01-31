EVs, CNG & Flex-Fuel Vehicles To Lead New Car Launches In India

The Indian automotive market is set to witness a major transformation with alternative fuel vehicles dominating new car launches

Undergoing a major transformation, the Indian automotive market is heading for a change and it comes in the form of exploring alternate fuel options. With the EVs taking centre stage, CNG and flex-fuel vehicles are leading the way for cleaner and environment-friendly choices in the automobile space. As per a recent report by Phillip Capital, alternative fuel vehicles are the major drivers of this shift in customer and industry preferences, applicable for both passenger and two-wheeler segments.

The recently concluded 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo served as a fine example of how automotive manufacturers are shifting their strategy according to the changing market dynamics, thereby focusing on alternative fuel vehicles. The report stated, “Bharat Mobility Auto OEM Expo revealed a significant shift in automakers’ focus towards alternative fuel vehicles. Electric vehicles, flex-fuel, and CNG models dominated the launches for both passenger and two-wheeler segments.”

The report further highlighted that the Indian automotive sector is on the right path for significant growth, led by the growing demand for SUVs, EVs and hybrid models. Banking on this trend, car manufacturers are actively working to introduce new products in these segments to align with market demand. With the ongoing premiumisation in the automotive industry, new cars with modern design language are being launched in the more accessible mass-market segment, at a competitive price.

Also Read: 4 New Mahindra SUVs Launching In 2025 In India (Inc EVs)

In addition to this, the report highlights the focus of major car manufacturers in addressing the key challenges related to the electric vehicle ecosystem and its widespread adoption. These include high upfront costs, driving range anxiety and inconsistency in charging infrastructure. OEMs are working on a variety of solutions in order to address these concerns, both in the ecosystem and product departments.

The report states that these efforts will drive more customers to the showrooms along with enhancing their confidence in the EV technology. Moreover, an overall higher sticker cost for the premium offers will be beneficial for the overall market. It states, “We believe these new launches will not only drive footfalls in showrooms but also lead to higher average selling prices due to premiumisation.”

Also Read: 5 Upcoming Under Rs. 10 Lakh Hyundai Cars (Including EVs)

Setting this aside, the upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ-3) norms have further boosted the competition in the EV segment, encouraging automakers to introduce more advanced and energy-efficient models. This trend will accelerate the shift towards sustainable mobility.