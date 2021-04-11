Everything You Need To Know About The Tesla Model X

The Tesla Model X is currently available in two variants – Long Range and Plaid, priced from $89,990 and $119,990 without any options respectively

Tesla Inc. is all set to commence its operations in India, and earlier this month, the American electric vehicle company recently went on to register its office in Bengaluru. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had previously confirmed that Tesla will commence India operations in early 2021, with the American company first starting with sales, followed by local manufacturing if there is enough demand.

While the first Tesla car in India is expected to be the Model 3, the rising demand for high-performance, high-utility SUVs means that Tesla might soon also bring the Model X to the Indian market. That being said, we have put together a list of everything you need to know about the 2021 Tesla Model X, take a look –

Design

The Model X is based on the same platform as the Model S, and hence, has a host of similarities with the sedan. That being said, the Model X looks more like an urban soft-roader if the design is taken into consideration. The coupe-like SUV features Tesla’s unique styling language.

It gets a unique glass roof that runs seamlessly from the base of the hood up over the front-seat passengers for a nearly uninterrupted view of what’s ahead and what’s above. However, the SUV’s biggest highlight has to be the ‘falcon wing’ rear doors, which are not only quirky but also make getting in and out fairly easy for the rear passengers. The Model X can seat from five to seven, depending on the seating arrangement selected.

Features & Safety

On the feature front, the 2021 Tesla Model X comes equipped with five-, six- and seven-seat layouts, a huge 17-inch landscape touchscreen system with OTA updates that takes the center stage, along with a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch second-row display with a gaming computer.

Also on offer are a Yoke steering wheel, HEPA filtration system, front and rear seat heaters, a heated steering wheel, wiper blade defrosters, washer nozzle heaters, a 22-speaker audio system, tri-zone climate control, fold-flat seats and more.

On the safety front, the Model X comes with Tesla’s Autopilot system. This enables your Tesla car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within its lane. Full Self-Driving Capability introduces additional features like navigating on autopilot; automatically retrieve your car; parallel and perpendicular park with a single touch and automatically change lanes when driving on a highway.

Powertrain

The mid-sized electric luxury SUV comes packed with a 100 kWh battery, coupled with two electric motors on the Long Range variant, and three motors on the new Plaid trim. Hence, the Model X gets an all-wheel-drive configuration on both the models.

The Long Range trim can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, while the Plaid version is claimed to do the same in just 2.5 seconds! This makes the Tesla Model X the quickest accelerating SUV in production as of now. The Model X Plaid’s powertrain has a maximum power output of 1020 horses.

Range

The 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range variant has an EPA estimated total range of 360 miles (579 km) on a single full charge, while the range drops down to 340 miles or 547 km on the Plaid version.

Expected Launch & Price

Tesla is all set to launch its first car in India in the coming months, and hence, the Model X could go on to become the second car that the American carmaker launches in the country. That being said, a launch could take place by the end of this year or early 2022.

The 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range is currently priced from $89,990, which converts to about Rs 65.72 lakh in Indian currency, while the Plaid trim will set you back by $119,990 i.e. Rs 87.62 lakh if converted to INR. However, we expect the price to shoot up to around Rs 2 crore if the high-performance three-row electric SUV is brought to the Indian market.