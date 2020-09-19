Everything You Need To Know About The 2021 Hyundai Tucson

The 2021 Tucson is not expected to be launched in India anytime soon, since the third-gen model was itself facelifted a few months ago in the country

Hyundai revealed the fourth-gen Tucson a couple of weeks ago, and the updated car made its global debut on September 15, 2020. The Tucson SUV has received its most drastic updates yet, both in terms of both design and technology, with this new-gen model.

While Hyundai currently retails the facelifted version of the previous-gen Tucson in India, this new model will also be brought to the country sometime later. Here is a quick summary of everything you need to know about the new-gen Tucson, take a read –

Design

In terms of design, the 2021 Tucson is the sheer embodiment of the Korean carmaker’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ styling language. It also displays what Hyundai calls the “parametric dynamics” in its design. At the front, the car sports the parametric grille, flanked by slim LED headlamps which have been embedded neatly into the jewel-shaped grille. The half-mirror type daytime running lamps placed in the grille, are only revealed when switched on.

At the rear, the Tucson sports a full-width LED tail lamp assembly which has half-hidden triangular shapes that are only visible when lit, similar to the headlamps. The Hyundai logo is unusually placed in the rear windshield, while the rear wiper hides under the rear spoiler to give the car a cleaner look.

Dimensions

In terms of size, 2021 Hyundai Tucson has grown by 10 mm in length, 15 mm in width and has a 10 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the current-gen model. Also, the 2021 Tucson for the first time, will be offered with a long wheelbase model, which will be significant 150 mm longer and will have an 85 mm longer wheelbase, which will offer superior cabin space.

Interior

Inside the cabin, the new-gen Tucson features an all-new layout. Majority of the physical controls have been ditched for touch panels. The car gets a massive 10.25-inch digital driver display, as well as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The automatic climate control can be operated with a touch panel placed below the screen. The gear lever of the car has been replaced with buttons.

Features

The features on offer will include wireless smartphone charging, a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, 64-colour ambient mood lighting, a 360-degree camera, memory function for the driver’s seat, powered controls for the rear seat passenger to adjust the front passenger’s seat, rear AC vents, a digital key (which lets owners unlock the car with their smartphone), BlueLink connected-car tech, voice recognition, a dash cam as well as a Bose premium audio system.

Safety

On the safety front, Hyundai has equipped the Tucson with its SmartSense safety feature suite, that comes packed with highway driving assist (HDA), forward collision-avoidance assist (FCA) with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist (LKA) and lane following assist (LFA) and a blind-spot view monitor as standard. Other safety features include a high beam assist, a surround view monitor, adaptive cruise control etc.

Powertrain

At launch, the 2021 Tucson will be offered with a range of powertrains, including a 2.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine producing 190 PS power and 260 Nm torque as well as a 1.6-litre four-pot turbocharged petrol engine rated at 180 PS/264 Nm. A hybrid variant will also be available, which pairs the 1.6-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 230 PS and 350 Nm.

Hyundai will also be offering a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine (186 PS/417 Nm) with the 2021 Tucson in select markets. The 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine will be available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the 2.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre oil burner will be offered with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. Hyundai will also offer the Tucson with its HTRAC all-wheel-drive system, which will offer traction modes like Sand, Snow and Mud.

Launch

The 2021 Tucson will first be launched in Hyundai’s home country, where the SUV is expected to be launched shortly. Other markets like Europe and North America are expected to start receiving the new-gen Tucson by early 2021.

However, we do not expect the new-gen version of the SUV to be launched in India anytime soon, keeping in mind the fact that the facelifted version of the third-gen Tucson was launched in the country a few months ago.