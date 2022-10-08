Top 7-Seater SUVs In Rs. 35 – Rs 50 lakh Segment

The Toyota Fortuner is currently one of the best-selling 7-seater SUVs in the Indian market

SUVs are usually appreciated for their strong looks, practical cabin, and commendable capabilities that help them have an upper hand when compared to sedans in most cases. Here is a list of all the 6 and 7-seater SUVs and MPVs on sale in India between Rs 25-50 lakh.

1. Jeep Meridian

Price from Rs 29.90 lakh, the Jeep Meridian is one of the most premium offerings in the segment and boasts a monocoque construction that helps it offer impressive dynamics and commendable in-cabin comfort levels. The SUV is powered by a 2.0L diesel engine that churns out 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque output.

2. MG Gloster

The updated MG Gloster recently made its debut in the country and now offers updated styling, a new paint shade and updated ADAS safety tech. This new SUV continues to be offered with a 2.0L turbo diesel engine that churns out 163 bhp and 218 bhp depending on the variant that you opt for. The Gloster is available in both 6 as well as 7-seater iterations and also boasts a number of segment-leading features for the buyers.

3. Toyota Fortuner

The Toyota Fortuner is currently the best-selling SUV in the segment and is priced from Rs 32.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Fortuner is only available as a seven-seater SUV and is offered with two engine options – 2.7L petrol and 2.8L turbo diesel engine. While the petrol engine delivers 166 hp, the diesel on the other hand churns out 204 hp. Both the engines are offered with manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

4. Mahindra Alturas G4

Priced from Rs 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Mahindra Alturas is one of the most VFM SUVs in the segment and offers a premium and feature-rich package for buyers looking for a comfortable mile-muncher. It is powered by a 2.2L diesel engine that churns out 181 hp and is paired with a Mercedes-sourced 7-speed automatic transmission.

5. Skoda Kodiaq

The Skoda Kodiaq is the most expensive seven-seater SUV under Rs 50 lakh and is priced from Rs 37.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This German SUV is offered with a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 190 hp and comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox that channels power to all four wheels as standard. It is also one of the fastest and most fun-to-drive SUVs in the segment.