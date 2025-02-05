EV Sales Grow by 19% In 2024, Tata Punch Highest Sold Model

The data reveals that 1,06,966 electric four-wheelers were sold last year in the Indian market as compared to 90,266 units in 2023

The Indian automotive industry made good progress last year in terms of overall domestic sales. The EVs, in particular, showed a massive surge as more than 1 lakh units were sold with a growth of 19 percent over 2023. As per the data available, electric four-wheelers comprised 2.5 per cent of total passenger vehicles (PVs) retailed in India last year. Tata Punch EV was the best-selling EV in 2024 with 22,724 units and it was followed by yet another Tata EV, the Tiago hatchback, with 18,136 units.

Tata Motors continued its domination in the EV segment with a market share of 62 per cent. The home-grown automaker registered sales of 66,561 units which is around 129 less than its numbers in 2023, which stood at 66,690 EVs. Hence, it recorded a minor de-growth of 0.2 per cent while the market share dropped to 62 per cent from 74 per cent in 2023. Besides the Punch and Tiago, Nexon EV and Curvv EV with sales numbers of 14,275 and 6,512, respectively, helped the brand achieve this feat.

JSW MG Motor India occupied the second position in EV sales in 2024 with 28,879 units. The British brand witnessed a massive YoY growth of 126 per cent as it managed to sell only 12,598 units in 2023. The market share also increased from 14 per cent in 2023 to 27 per cent in 2024. The strong sales growth was achieved due to heavy demand for the newly launched Windsor EV (11,625 units) and Comet EV (10,045). The ZS EV didn’t disappoint either with sales of 7,213 units last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra, yet another Mumbai-based automaker, grabbed the third spot in EV sales in 2024. It sold 7881 units in the domestic market last year as compared to 6,231 EVs in 2023, thereby seeing a growth of 26 per cent. The brand’s market share was unchanged at 7 per cent. It was followed by Citroen and Hyundai with 3 per cent and 2 per cent market share, respectively.

If we talk about body type in the EV segment, SUVs dominated the most with a 65 per cent share. In 2023, it was only 39 percent and hence, it took a giant leap of 26 percent in 2024. The hatchbacks were the most preferred EVs in 2023 with 49 percent of people opting for them. However, it came down to just 30 per cent in 2024. Also, the electric sedan market share shrank from 12 per cent to a mere 5 per cent in 2024.

Tata Tigor EV was the only sedan model in 2024 to clock decent sales numbers in the electric four-wheeler segment. The company sold 4,914 Tigor EVs last year with no other model in the competition.

Data Source: Auto Punditz