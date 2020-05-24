European Police Loves Hyundai’s Electric Vehicles

By 2025, Hyundai Motor aims to be among the top three EV manufacturers globally, and sell 6.7 lakh electric vehicles annually

Zero-emission vehicles are gaining a lot of popularity among the law enforcement bodies in Europe due to the concerns regarding the inner-city air pollution. Hyundai takes great pride in the fact that growing number of police forces around Europe are turning to the Korean carmaker’s EVs to use in their fleets.

Vehicles such as battery electric (BEV) and fuel cell electric (FCEV) vehicles bring an attractive solution to the table for the police officers’ mobility needs. The long driving ranges, cost savings on fuel as well as low refueling times all together play a pivotal role to make such vehicles popular among the police forces.

Andreas Christoph-Hofman, Vice President Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe said that, “The popularity of Hyundai’s zero emission vehicles among police fleets in Europe is a testament to the vehicles’ quality and versatility. The fact that our eco-friendly vehicles are able to meet the needs of civilians and civil servants alike shows that our products can help making streets safer as well as cleaner.”

Talking about Hyundai’s EVs, the Hyundai Kona is a pretty popular choice among police officers and civilians in countries like Switzerland, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom as well. With 38 kWh and 64 kWh battery choices, 201 horsepower and over 400 km range, all help in the Kona’s favours.

Hyundai’s fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) Nexo’s popularity also seems to be growing, and the car is currently being used by police forces in England and, more recently, Germany. Surrey Police in south-east England, and police force in Osnabrück, Germany both have one Nexo each in their fleet.

Another popular Hyundai EV used as an official police vehicle in Europe is Ioniq; which was the carmaker’s first vehicle to be offered with three environmentally-friendly powertrain options i.e. hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric. Now, the Ioniq is being used by the law enforcement officials in Guadalete and Bilbao, Spain. The current-gen Ioniq comes equipped with a 38.3 kWh battery, which provides the car a claimed range of 311 km.